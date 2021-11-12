Nov 12, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the GreenPower Motor Company, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Sieffert, GreenPower's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Michael Sieffert - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. - CFO & Secretary
Thank you. This is Michael Sieffert, the Chief Financial Officer of GreenPower Motor Company. I would like to welcome everyone to our call to discuss GreenPower's financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. I'm here today with our Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Atkinson; and President, Brendan Riley; and our VP of Sales and Marketing, Ryne Shetterly.
During today's call, we may make comments or statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Actual results may differ materially
Q2 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...