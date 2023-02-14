Q3 2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Michael Sieffert - GreenPower Motor Company Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Thank you. This is Michael Sieffert, the Chief Financial Officer of Green Power Motor Company. I would like to welcome everyone to our call to discuss Green Power's financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. I'm here today with our Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Atkinson; and our President, Brendan Riley.



During today's call, we may make comments or statements about future expectations, plans and prospects, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors,