Codexis Inc (CDXS) Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Anticipates Product Revenue Growth and Strengthens Financial Position for 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenues: $70.1 million for FY 2023, a decrease from $138.6 million in FY 2022.
  • Product Revenues: $42.9 million for FY 2023, including PAXLOVID™ enzyme sales, down from $116.7 million in FY 2022.
  • R&D Revenues: Increased to $27.2 million in FY 2023 from $21.9 million in FY 2022.
  • Net Loss: Reported at $76.2 million for FY 2023, widening from a net loss of $33.6 million in FY 2022.
  • Product Gross Margin: Improved to 63% in FY 2023, up from 52% in FY 2022, excluding PAXLOVID™ enzyme sales.
  • Cash Position: Approximately $70.1 million in pro forma cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023.
  • 2024 Guidance: Product revenues expected to be between $38 million to $42 million, excluding PAXLOVID™ revenue.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Codexis Inc (CDXS, Financial), a prominent enzyme engineering firm, disclosed its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The company's 8-K filing revealed a mix of advancements and challenges as it navigates the evolving biotechnology landscape.

Codexis Inc specializes in enzyme optimization services and the commercialization of proteins, with a focus on developing biocatalyst products. The company operates primarily through its Performance Enzymes segment, which has historically been the main revenue driver. Its innovative platforms, such as Codeevolver and ECO Synthesis™, are designed to meet the demands of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries across various geographies, with a significant portion of revenue derived from the APAC region.

Strategic Business Updates and Financial Performance

Codexis Inc's CEO, Stephen Dilly, expressed optimism about the company's trajectory, citing strategic decisions that have begun to bear fruit. The company has made significant strides with its ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform, which aims to revolutionize the production of RNAi therapeutics. Key business highlights include technical progress, the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board, and partnerships with industry leaders like Nestlé Health Science and Roche.

Despite these advances, the company's financial performance faced headwinds. Total revenues, excluding PAXLOVID™ enzyme sales, saw a slight decline of 2% year-over-year, settling at $62.0 million for FY 2023. However, when including PAXLOVID™ enzyme sales, total revenues dropped significantly to $70.1 million from $138.6 million in FY 2022. This decline was also reflected in product revenues, which decreased by 16% to $34.8 million, excluding PAXLOVID™ sales.

Financial Highlights and Future Outlook

Despite the revenue downturn, Codexis Inc achieved an improved product gross margin of 63% for FY 2023, up from 52% in the previous year, excluding PAXLOVID™ sales. This improvement was attributed to deferred product revenue recognition and a favorable product mix. Research and development expenses decreased to $58.9 million from $80.1 million, due to cost-saving measures such as reduced headcount and lower outside services expenses.

The net loss for FY 2023 widened to $76.2 million, or $1.12 per share, compared to a net loss of $33.6 million, or $0.51 per share, for FY 2022. The company's cash position remains robust, with pro forma cash and cash equivalents of $70.1 million as of December 31, 2023, bolstered by a recent debt financing agreement expected to extend the cash runway through the end of 2026.

Looking ahead, Codexis Inc has set product revenue guidance for 2024 in the range of $38 million to $42 million, excluding PAXLOVID™ revenue. The company also anticipates a product gross margin between 58% and 63%. These projections reflect the company's confidence in its strategic focus and the anticipated growth of its Pharmaceutical Manufacturing business.

Investors and stakeholders can expect further updates during the TIDES USA annual meeting in May 2024, where Codexis Inc plans to present a technical update on the ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform. The company also anticipates initiating early access customer testing in the second half of 2024, with potential commercial licensing opportunities emerging in 2025.

Codexis Inc's financial results underscore the company's commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships, even as it navigates a challenging revenue landscape. With a strong financial position and promising technological advancements, Codexis Inc is poised to make significant strides in the biotechnology industry in the coming years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Codexis Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.