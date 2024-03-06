Director Anne Kronenberg has executed a sale of 600 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL, Financial) on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $511.14 per share, resulting in a total value of $306,684. Kinsale Capital Group Inc is a specialty insurance group focused on the excess and surplus lines market in the United States. The company provides a broad range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to its clients. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,530 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company indicates a pattern of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Kinsale Capital Group Inc stands at $11.898 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 38.84, which is above both the industry median of 12.19 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $511.14 and the GuruFocus Value of $445.26, Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

