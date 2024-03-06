Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) President and CEO MOORE H LYNN JR sold 7,500 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $442.32 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $3,317,400. Tyler Technologies Inc is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services to the public sector, including cities, counties, states, and school districts. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the complex needs of government entities in areas such as information management, public safety, finance, human resources, and education. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,322 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys. The market capitalization of Tyler Technologies Inc stands at $18.55 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 112.78, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.935 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding valuation, Tyler Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $442.32 on the day of the insider's transaction. The stock's price aligns with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $428.27, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. This suggests that Tyler Technologies Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future performance. However, insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, as insiders may sell shares for various reasons unrelated to their expectations for the company's future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.