I'm going to ask that Charles offers some opening comments on what was obviously a pretty strong quarter. The market reaction is rare that you see a large cap financial move 12% on a day. So clearly, something was up that day with how investors perceive the quarter and the outlook for the company. Just as a reminder, if you have a question -- I have my series of questions. If you have a question, just type them into that webcast chat box there. And I'll look over my left shoulder throughout this session and I'll see your question. But Charles, why don't you got to start with some opening comments.



