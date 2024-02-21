Intel Corp To Provide Corporate Update Transcript

Feb 21, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



As a reminder, today's presentations include forward-looking statements subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. More information can be found on this slide and in Intel's filings with the SEC.



(presentation)



Operator



Please welcome the CEO of Intel, Pat Gelsinger.



Patrick P. Gelsinger - Intel Corporation - CEO & Director



Hey, welcome. Welcome to Direct Connect 2024. And I am just thrilled, excited to have all of you here with us today. Last week marked my 3-year anniversary as the CEO of Intel. And when I came back to the job, I said we have 3 goals. We're going to rebuild this iconic company, the company that grow more and noise built. Second, we're going to restore the critical role it has and plays in the technology industry writ large. And third, we're going to rebuild Western manufacturing at scale, resilient, sustainable, trusted supply chains. And I think of today as a day 3 years in the making as we open the doors on delivering on that mission.



When I came back to Intel in 2021, we