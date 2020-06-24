K-Bro Linen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 24, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

welcome to the K-Bro Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



Ross S. Smith - K-Bro Linen Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, it gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of K-Bro Linen Inc. My name is Ross Smith, and I'm a Director and the Chair of K-Bro Linen Inc. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to today our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Joining me and presenting today are Linda McCurdy, President and CEO; and Kristie Plaquin, CFO.



As you can see, we are holding today's meeting fully virtually as a consequence of COVID-19 pandemic. And for health and safety reasons, it is inappropriate to put the health and safety of shareholders, employees and community at risk in directing the company through this unprecedented time. The Board of Directors has great confidence in the business model of K-Bro Linen Inc. We are in the very fortunate position that we