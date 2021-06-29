K-Bro Linen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Barrett Percy - K-Bro Linen Inc. - Independent Director



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Mike Percy, and I am the Director of K-Bro Linen, Inc. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you today to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



Joining me and presenting today are Linda McCurdy, President and CEO; and Kristie Plaquin, CFO. As you can see, we are holding today's meeting fully virtually as a consequence of COVID-19 pandemic and for health and safety reasons, as it would be inappropriate to put the health and safety of shareholders, employees and community at risk.



On behalf of the Board, I wish to express thanks to those shareholders who have submitted their proxies in advance of today's meeting. If you have logged into this meeting with a control number or user name provided to you by AST Trust Company, please be sure to vote on the resolutions put forth before the meeting today. As this meeting is being held virtually via live audio webcast, we think it is necessary to set out a few rules for the orderly conduct of the meeting.



First, questions in respect to the