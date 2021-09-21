Sep 21, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Taylor Combaluzier - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. I'm Taylor Combaluzier, a Mining Analyst at Red Cloud Securities. Today's webinar focuses on Kutcho Copper Corp., which is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing its Kutcho high-grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia.



It's focused on completing an updated feasibility study for the project, which is expected in Q4 this year. Kutcho Copper recently announced some highlights of the project optimizations that are expected to be incorporated into the updated economic study. Highlights include a new open pit mining scenario for the majority of the main deposit, a new mineral resource estimate, totaling 1.1 billion pounds of copper equivalent M&I, along with the introduction of ore sorting, improved recoveries, and environmental enhancements.



Today, I have with me on the webinar, Vince Sorace, President and CEO at Kutcho Copper. The format of today's webinar will be comprised of two parts. In the first part, Vince will go over the