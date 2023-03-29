Mar 29, 2023 - Mar 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Jonathan Spring - Kincora Copper Limited - Executive Director, President & CEO



All right. Well, thank you, everyone. I guess, moving from a production story to an exploration story, this is our rig currently active in the Central West, New South Wales. We're a copper gold explorer, looking for copper porphyries in Australia's leading porphyry belt.



The usual cautionary statements. This presentation will go up on our website if you want to refer to. So why, Kincora? Really, it comes down to the three fundamentals that you need to have sustainable success in exploration. That's having a team that's done it before. We've got an industry leading technical team, geologists that have found large copper porphyries globally, but also in our immediate district.



We're exploring a Tier 1 location in terms of geological endowment, ability to develop infrastructure, a culture for mining and exploration. We've got a portfolio of targets, and I'll run through those within this presentation. But really, there's catalysts there. And that's being, drilling.



We've done the work to