mdf Commerce Inc at Q4 Investor Summit Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Laura Josephik - Investor Summit Group - Moderator



[Good] afternoon. I would like to introduce Luc Filiatreault, the CEO of mdf commerce.



Luc Filiatreault - mdf commerce inc. - President, Director, CEO



Thanks, [Angelina], and hello, everyone. Nice to be here, obviously. I'll start with the usual disclaimer that we all have to do, and give you a bit of an executive summary of who mdf commerce is (technical difficulty) exciting day today because we were actually publishing our second quarter earnings this morning.



So from about 8:00 to 9:30-ish I was doing our usual quarterly earnings call with analysts and investors. So we're a publicly traded company -- trades on the TSX, the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, and have been in business for about 25 years.



We really have three main divisions. The first one, that we call eprocurement, caters to government agencies across Canada and the US. 80% of the business comes from the US, and it's about selling large systems to government agencies in order for them to do their procurement on a day-to-day,