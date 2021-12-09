Medx Health Corp at SNN Network Canada Virtual Event Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome to the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event. I'd like to introduce our next presenter, Michael Druhan, President of MedX Health. Michael, the floor is yours.



Michael Druhan - MedX Health Corp. - President, Dermatology Services



Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, and thanks for being here today. Looking forward to updating and, for our new investors, giving a quick sort of understanding of who we are and what we do. So MedX is the leader in teledermatology, and that's a pretty bold declarative statement I'm going to make here, but let me back that up a little bit and then explain how we make revenue and what we do.



So when I say that we're a leader in teledermatology, anybody who wants to be in this space -- so telehealth is the ability for -- and COVID has made this a very high priority. Companies like Teladoc and things like that have proven that to be the case. Patients still need to be able to get at their doctors and at specialists as well.



So telehealth is the ability to take your concerns as a patient to a