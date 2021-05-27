May 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Roger Greenberg - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust - Non-Independent Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of the Unitholders of Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust. My name is Roger Greenberg, and I am the Chair of the Board of Trustees for the REIT. I am pleased to preside over this meeting today.



To proactively deal with the unprecedented health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of unitholders, members of the Board, management and other stakeholders, this meeting is being held entirely by virtual means through a live webcast. We welcome everyone in attendance today. A recording of this webcast will be posted to our website for a period of time after the meeting.



I'd like to first begin by introducing Michael Waters, our Chief Executive Officer and one of our trustees; and John Moss, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who are joining us today. I'm also pleased to introduce each of the other members of our current Board of Trustees in attendance on our webcast today: