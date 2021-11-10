Q3 2021 Mogo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mogo Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.



(Operator Instructions)



I'll now turn the call over to your host, Head of Investor Relations, Craig Armitage. Sir, you may now begin.



Craig Armitage - Crown Capital Partners Inc. - IR Professional



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us today. Just a couple of quick notes before we get started. First, today's call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. Information about these risks and uncertainties are included in our Q3 2021 filings as well as periodic filings with regulators in Canada and the United States. You can find on SEDAR, EDGAR and the company website.



Second, today's discussion will include some adjusted financial measures, which are non-IFRS measures. These should be considered as a