Q3 2023 Mogo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Melco Third Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Craig Armitage. Please go ahead.



Craig Armitage - Mogo Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, Joanna, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Just a few notes before we get started. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.



Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. Information about the risks and uncertainties are included in Mogo's Q3 filings as well as periodic filings with regulators in Canada and the United States, which you'll find on SEDAR, EDGAR, and you can access through our Investor Relations website as well.



Secondly, today's discussion will include several adjusted