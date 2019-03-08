Mar 08, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Melcor REIT Fiscal 2018 and Q4 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Darin Rayburn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Melcor Development and Trustee of the REIT. Please go ahead, Mr. Rayburn.



Darin Anthony Rayburn - Melcor Developments Ltd. - CEO & President



Thank you, Christina. Good morning to all on the call. We appreciate your interest in our Melcor REIT. I'm here today with our Melcor REIT team, including Naomi Stefura, the Melcor REIT CFO; and Brandon Park, our Director of Asset Management, both will be reviewing our results with you shortly.



I'd also like to pass some regards to Andy Melton, the Melcor REIT CEO. Andy is unable to attend this morning. The good news is he was touring some of our fine REIT assets last night. The unfortunate news is just around midnight, he was stuck between the Calgary and Edmonton airports closed because one of our infamous Alberta March snowstorms. Andy does pass on his hello.



