Apr 30, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Ralph B. Young - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - Chairman of the Board



We'd like everybody to please find a seat, and we'll start our meeting in about 2 minutes.



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Melcor REIT's Sixth Annual General Meeting. And I would like to especially welcome those who aren't here who will be following us today by our webcast. My name is Ralph Young, and I have the privilege of being the Chair of the REIT and the Chair of the meeting today.



Today's meeting will have 2 parts. The first part will deal with the formal business matters described in the management information circular dated March 7, 2019. The second part will consist of presentations from our management team: Andrew Melton, President and CEO, who is at my far left; and Naomi Stefura, our CFO, immediately to my left. And following that, you will have an opportunity to ask questions. And should you need them, our information circular and our annual report are available at the registration desk, and I hope you had a chance to pick those up on your way in.



In order to