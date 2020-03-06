Mar 06, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Melcor REIT Q4 conference call.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Naomi Stefura, Chief Financial Officer of Melcor REIT. Please go ahead, Ms. Stefura.
Naomi Marie Stefura - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - CFO & Corporate Secretary
Thank you, Lori. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call and webcast for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2019. On the call with me this morning is Darin Rayburn, Chief Executive Officer of Melcor REIT.
If you have not reviewed the materials related to this call, including the MD&A and the financial statements, they are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at melcorreit.ca and on sedar.com. Our goal is to keep our remarks to a brief high-level review of the year and then open up the call for your questions. Before turning it over to Darin to discuss our results, I have a few mandatory statements to make.
First, certain statements made during this call may be forward-looking. For
Q4 2019 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 06, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...