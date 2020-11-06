Nov 06, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Melcor REIT Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Darin Rayburn, President and Chief Executive Officer, for opening remarks. Please go ahead.



Darin Anthony Rayburn - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust - President & CEO



Thank you, Anastasia. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning. Typically, I'd be introducing Naomi Stefura, our Chief Financial Officer, to review financial results for the quarter. Sadly, Naomi had a death in her extended family and is not able to attend the call this morning. Our thoughts with Naomi and her family during this most difficult time.



Back to the business at hand. If you have not reviewed the materials related to this call, including the management's discussion and analysis and the financial statements, they are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at