Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. With me on today's call is Naomi Stefura, Chief Financial Officer for the Melcor REIT. The story over the past 16 months has been the global COVID pandemic and how it would impact our business. While COVID-19 is by no means over, we are pleased to see the vaccination rates continuing to rise. This is our first conference call in over a year where businesses are functioning at full capacity. While we're optimistic going forward, during Q2 restrictions, they were still in place and we are in our third wave of COVID-19 virus.



Today, optimism is abound. However, we remain cautious with the timing of our full recovery. We still have a ways to go yet. Optimism