



Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



MVP.TO - MediaValet Inc

MediaValet Inc at Issuer Direct Planet MicroCap Showcase (Virtual)

Dec 07, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Robert Kraft

SNN Incorporated - Moderator

* Rob Chase

MediaValet Inc. - Executive Chairman



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Robert Kraft, SNN Incorporated - Moderator [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome everyone to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft. And now presenting is Rob Chase. He's the Executive Chairman at MediaValet. It's a publicly traded company, the symbol is MVP on the TSX. Rob, take it away.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rob Chase, MediaValet Inc. - Executive Chairman [2]

----------------------------------------------------------------------------