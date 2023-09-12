Sep 12, 2023 / NTS GMT

Marcus Giannini - H.C. Wainwright - Analyst



Welcome, everyone, and good afternoon. My name is Marcus Giannini. I'm an analyst at Wainwright. Thanks for joining the 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. Without further ado, I'd like to welcome our next presenter, Mark Smith with NioCorp Developments. Mark?



Mark Smith - NioCorp Developments Ltd. - Executive Chairman, President, & CEO



Thank you very much. Great to be here today. Always fun to be in New York. And I got to watch a very favorite tennis player of mine this weekend for the first time ever, so it was a thrill. Now I love New York even more. So it's really fun to be here.



I'd like to -- there's going to be two parts of the presentation today. The first part will be a general update on the project itself, and then I'm going to spend a little bit of time on this issue of scandium aluminum alloys. Because this has been a very exciting breakthrough moment for our company as we've been looking into this more and more.



And I will tell you right off the bat that my excitement level for the