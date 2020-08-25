Aug 25, 2020 / NTS GMT

Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



This is Robert Kraft, and I'm your host on SNN Network. And we're proud media sponsor for the upcoming Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, which is happening virtually this year. Joining me right now is Juan Gavidia. He is the CEO of Orvana Minerals Corp., publicly traded company. The symbol is ORV on the TSX. Juan, thank you for joining me today. How're you doing?



Juan Gavidia - Orvana Minerals Corp. - CEO



Thanks for having me. Very well, thank you.



Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



It's great to have you on. So let's start with an overview and history of the company, and then we'll go from there.



Juan Gavidia - Orvana Minerals Corp. - CEO



Well, the company is a two operation company, one in Spain, one in Bolivia. Over the last few years, we've been reaching more or less 100,000 ounces gold equivalent per year. Temporarily, we are placing the Bolivian operation in standby for 12 months. And the other operation, which is Asturias,