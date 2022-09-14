Sep 14, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Nuria Menendez - Orvana Minerals Corp - CFO



Thank you. Good morning. It is pleasure to present Orvana, a gold, copper and silver producer with organic growth opportunities. This presentation is available at orvana.com. It's posted in our website in the section Investors.



Certain statements in this presentation contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking statements information. Orvana is a Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ORV. We have three assets in our portfolio: OroValle in Spain; Bolivia, we have EMIPA subsidiary; and in Argentina, we have the Taguas project. The three assets are 100% owned by Orvana.



Company structure, 137 million shares. The majority shareholder is Fabulosa Mines, owning 52.9% (sic - see slide 4, "51.9%") of the shares. Unrestricted cash, at the end of the third quarter, USD6 million; total debt, USD23 million. The debt is 100% allocated at the Spanish subsidiary. There is no debt at the corporate level.



The share performance in 2022 has been impacted by the gold and copper trends and the European