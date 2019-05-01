Q3 2019 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, Operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call today is OpenText Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. We have some prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The call will last approximately 60 minutes, with a replay available shortly thereafter. I'd like to take a moment, direct investors to the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.opentext.com, where we have posted two presentations that will supplement our prepared remarks today. The first is our strategic overview, which is titled, "Open Text Investor Presentation." The second, titled "Q3 Financial and Business