Q4 2019 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Open Text Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Harry Blount, Senior Vice President and Global Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Harry Blount - Open Text Corporation - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call today is OpenText Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea, and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. We have some prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. This call will last approximately 60 minutes, with a replay available shortly thereafter.



I would like to take a moment and direct investors to the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.opentext.com, where we have posted two presentations that will supplement our prepared remarks today. The first is our strategic overview titled OpenText Investor Presentation. The second, titled Q4