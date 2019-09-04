Open Text Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul Thomas Jenkins - Open Text Corporation - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of the OpenText Shareholders. My name is Tom Jenkins. I'm chair of the Board of OpenText. We have members of our Board and management with us today, and we look forward to meeting with you and answering any questions you might have about the company.



We'll be following the agenda for the meeting provided to you in your meeting materials. First, we will call the meeting to order and go through procedural matters. Then we have 5 matters for the business to conduct today: presentation of the financial statements, the election of directors, the reappointment of the company's independent auditors, the nonbinding say-on-pay advisory resolution on the company's approach to exec comp and the approval of the continuance, amendment and restatement of our Shareholder Rights Plan. Once the formal business of the meeting has been completed and no other formal business brought before the meeting, we'll be available here in the auditorium to answer questions.



I