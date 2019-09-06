Open Text Corp Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 06, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Harry Blount - Open Text Corporation - SVP of IR



Good morning, you guys are going to hear an exciting -- have an exciting time here at OpenText 2019 Investor Day. Welcome. We're very excited to have you all here with us today. And this morning you will hear presentations from Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer as well as the other members of the OpenText executive team. This meeting is being webcast and the slides are available on our website at investors.opentext.com.



A replay of today's meeting will also be available on our website, shortly after conclusion of the meeting. The meeting today will last a total of approximately 3 hours with a 10-minute break at around 10 a.m. There will also be a 15 minute Q&A session with all presenters from OpenText available at the end for remarks and questions. Please kindly hold your questions until the Q&A session at the end.



And now I'll proceed with the reading of our Safe Harbor statement. Please note during the course of today's meeting, we may make statements relating to the future