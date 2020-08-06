Q4 2020 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Harry Edward Blount - Open Text Corporation - Senior VP & Global Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call today is OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. We have some prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.



This call will last approximately 60 minutes with a replay available shortly thereafter. I'd like to take a moment and direct investors to the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.opentext.com where we have posted 2 presentations that will supplement our prepared