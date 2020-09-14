Open Text Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Open Text Corporation Annual General and Special Meeting of 2020. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Tom Jenkins, Chairman of Open Text. The floor is yours.



Paul Thomas Jenkins - Open Text Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Open Text Shareholders. My name is Tom Jenkins, and I'm Chair of Open Text. We have members of our Board of Directors and management in attendance today, and we look forward to meeting with you and answering questions about your company.



This year, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, our shareholders, our employees and other stakeholders, the meeting is being held as a completely virtual meeting, which, of course, is a first for Open Text. Although we always look forward to engaging in person with our shareholders at our annual