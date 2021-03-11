Open Text Corp Investor Day Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Harry Edward Blount - Open Text Corporation - Senior VP & Global Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to OpenText's 2021 Investor Day. I'm Harry Blount, the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations here at OpenText. We're very excited to be hosting our first ever virtual investor day, and we have a great lineup for you today.



You will hear our presentations from Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and its Chief Technology Officer as well as other members of the OpenText executive team.



Shortly after conclusion of today's event, a replay will be available on our Investor Relations website, investors.opentext.com. Today's event will last approximately 3 hours with a 5-minute break at around 10:40 Pacific time.