Q3 2021 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

I would like to turn the conference over to Harry Blount, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.



Harry Edward Blount - Open Text Corporation - Senior VP & Global Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. On the call today is OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark Barrenechea; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. We have some prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. This call will last approximately 60 minutes with a replay available shortly thereafter.



I would like to take a moment and direct investors to the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.opentext.com, where we have posted our consolidated investor presentation that will supplement our