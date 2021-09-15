Open Text Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 15, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of OpenText Corporation. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



Paul Thomas Jenkins - Open Text Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of OpenText shareholders. My name is Tom Jenkins, chair of OpenText, and we have members of our Board of Directors and management in attendance today and we look forward to meeting with you and answering questions about your company.



This year, to address the ongoing public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, the meeting is once again being held as a completely virtual meeting. Although we always look forward to engaging in person with our shareholders at our Annual Shareholders Meeting, in