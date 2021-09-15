Sep 15, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of OpenText Corporation. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, we'll have a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Tom Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins, the floor is yours.
Paul Thomas Jenkins - Open Text Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of OpenText shareholders. My name is Tom Jenkins, chair of OpenText, and we have members of our Board of Directors and management in attendance today and we look forward to meeting with you and answering questions about your company.
This year, to address the ongoing public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risk to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders, the meeting is once again being held as a completely virtual meeting. Although we always look forward to engaging in person with our shareholders at our Annual Shareholders Meeting, in
Open Text Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Sep 15, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...