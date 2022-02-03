Q2 2022 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Open Text Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the conference over to Harry Blount, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harry Edward Blount - Open Text Corporation - Senior VP & Global Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to OpenText's second quarter fiscal '22 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. Please note that we have shortened our prepared remarks this quarter to allow more time for the question-and-answer session. Today's call is being webcast live and recorded with replay available shortly thereafter