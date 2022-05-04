Q3 2022 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

I would like to turn the conference over to Harry Blount, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harry Edward Blount - Open Text Corporation - Senior VP & Global Head of IR



Thank you operator. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to OpenText's third quarter 2022 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. Please note that similarly to last quarter, our prepared remarks have been shortened to allow more time for the question-and-answer session.



Today's call is being webcast live and recorded with a replay available shortly thereafter on the OpenText Investor Relations website. Earlier today,