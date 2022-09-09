Open Text Corp at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Steven Lester Enders - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everybody, for being here today. I'm Steve Enders on the software research team here at Citi. Here with us today, we have Mark Barrenechea with OpenText. Mark, thank you so much for being here.



Mark J. Barrenechea - Open Text Corporation - Vice Chairman, CEO & CTO



Steve, pleasure. Thank you.



Steven Lester Enders - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



So I'm going to give it over to you. I think you have some comments you want to run through, and then we'll open it up for some breaking questions after that.



Mark J. Barrenechea - Open Text Corporation - Vice Chairman, CEO & CTO



Yes. Sounds great. So I'll take 5, 10 minutes just to give a little bit of an overview, and then we'll open up for Q&A. I'll just direct everyone to our Investor Relations materials on our website and our safe harbor statement and our Micro -- our Micro site on our intention to acquire Micro