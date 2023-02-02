Q2 2023 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

I would like to turn the conference over to Harry Blount, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to OpenText's second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan. Today's call is being webcast live and recorded with a replay available shortly thereafter on the OpenText Investor Relations website.



Earlier today, we posted our press release and investor presentation online. These materials will supplement our prepared remarks