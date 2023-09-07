Open Text Corp at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Steven Lester Enders - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hi, awesome. Welcome, everybody, to Day 2 of the Citi Global Technology Conference. I'm Steve Enders, part of the software research team here at Citi. With us for this session, we have Mark Barrenechea from OpenText. Mark, thank you so much for being here.



Mark J. Barrenechea - Open Text Corporation - Vice Chairman, CEO & CTO



Pleasure.



Steven Lester Enders - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



I think you wanted to start it off with some opening comments?



Mark J. Barrenechea - Open Text Corporation - Vice Chairman, CEO & CTO



Yes, it'd be great. Thank you, and great to be in New York City and great to be with the Citi team. I want to start with, we're a growth company and we've purchased Micro Focus to open up new paths for growth for the company. We're investing in our direct sales organization. We'll soon have full coverage of the Global 10,000, which is a very rare and