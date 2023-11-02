Q1 2024 Open Text Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the OpenText Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to turn the conference over to Harry Blount, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Harry Edward Blount - Open Text Corporation - Senior VP & Global Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to OpenText first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me on the call today are OpenText Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Mark J. Barrenechea; our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan; and also joining us is Paul Duggan, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.



Today's call is being webcast live and recorded, with a replay available shortly thereafter on the OpenText Investor Relations website. Earlier today, we posted our press release and investor presentation online. These materials