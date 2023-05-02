Q4 2022 Pluribus Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Richard D. Adair - Pluribus Technologies Corp. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thanks, Savi. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me today is Simon Giannakis, our CFO. In terms of an agenda, I will recap the year and provide an update on our strategy, before turning the call over to Simon for a brief financial review. We'll then open the call to questions.



2022 was a transformative year for the company. In the first 6 months, we went public and raised $25 million in equity. When combined with the new $42 million bank credit facility, we significantly increased our access to capital. We deployed that capital by completing 4 acquisitions in our e-learning, e-commerce and digital enablement verticals.



Kesson Group, headquartered in Toronto, was our first EdTech business under our e-learning vertical and offers a suite of products geared towards helping schools address the global teacher shortage: Teach Away, a recruitment and professional