Q1 2023 Pluribus Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pluribus Technologies Corp. conference call to present the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. (Operator Instructions)



Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including: The business plans of the company, including the successful completion and pace of future acquisitions; management's expectations on the growth, profitability and performance of its current and future acquisitions; the company's ability to continue acquiring business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices; and the company's ability to grow its portfolio companies into significant organizations and other assumptions as set out in the Risk Factors section of the company's fourth quarter MD&A dated May 29, 2023.



Forward-looking information is subject to risks, many of which are beyond the company's control. A comprehensive summary of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the business is set out in the company's filings