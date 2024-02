Q4 2022 Q4 Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 01, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Darrell F. Heaps

Q4 Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director

* Donna de Winter

Q4 Inc. - CFO & COO

* Sara Pearson

Q4 Inc. - Director of IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Douglas Taylor

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Director

* Kevin Damien McVeigh

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD

* Maxim Matushansky

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Richard Tse

National Bank Financial, Inc., Research Division - MD & Technology Analyst

* Stephanie Doris Price

CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Executive Director of Equity Markets Research

* Stephen Boland

Raymond James Ltd., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst



=====================

Sara Pearson - Q4 Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning,