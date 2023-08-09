Q2 2023 Q4 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Edward Miller - Q4 Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Q4 Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Edward Miller, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Q4. I'm joined this morning by Darrell Heaps, our CEO; and Donna de Winter, our CFO, to review our second quarter results. Please note, a copy of today's presentation will be available on our website. Please be aware today's prepared remarks are being hosted live on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Following the prepared remarks, Darrell and Donna will host a live video Q&A session with the analysts.



We need to remind participants that certain information discussed on today's call may be forward-looking in nature. Such information reflects the company's views with respect to future events -- any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the assumptions related to the forward-looking statements, please refer to Q4's public filings available on SEDAR.