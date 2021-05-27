May 27, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Quorum Information Technologies Inc. Q1 2021 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Maury Marks, President and CEO. Please go ahead.
Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President & CEO
Thank you, Hilary. Good morning and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies' Q1 2021 results conference call and concurrent webcast. Quorum offers innovative and robust technology solutions and services to traditional and electric vehicle dealerships and original equipment manufacturers or OEMs across North America.
Today, we will provide you with financial and operational overview of our Q1 2021 results. After our presentation, we will open the floor to your questions. Marilyn will now begin with our forward-looking information advisory and financial overview of the quarter. Marilyn, please go ahead.
Marilyn Bown<
Q1 2021 Quorum Information Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 27, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...