Aug 26, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quorum Information Technologies Inc. Q2 2021 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Maury Marks. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Theresa. And good morning and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies' Q2 2021 results conference call and concurrent webcast.



Quorum offers modern, innovative, and robust technology solutions and services to traditional and electric vehicle dealerships and original equipment manufacturers or OEMs across North America.



Today, we will provide you with a financial and operational overview of our Q2 2021 results. After our presentation, we will open the floor to your questions. Marilyn will now begin with our forward-looking information advisory and a financial overview of the quarter.



Marilyn, please go ahead.



Marilyn Bown - Quorum Information