Nov 24, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quorum Information Technologies Incorporated third-quarter 2021 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Maury Marks, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Jerome. Good morning, and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies' Q3 2021 results conference call and concurrent webcast. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.



Quorum is a SaaS software and services company that provides essential software to vehicle dealerships of all types and OEMs throughout North America. Our clients rely on our software for their operations from sales through to service. Our software is deployed to 1,032 dealerships across the continent, which is one of our KPIs. We refer to an individual dealership as a rooftop. This quarter, we've