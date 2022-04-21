Apr 21, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, Chris. Good morning and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies Q4 2021 and audited full year 2021 results conference call and concurrent webcast. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.



Quorum is a SaaS software and services company that provides essential software to vehicle dealerships and original equipment manufacturers or OEMs throughout North America. Our clients rely on our software for their entire dealership operations, including vehicle sales and service. With the acquisition of Accessible Accessories, subsequent to the end of the quarter, at least one