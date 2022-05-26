May 26, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President, Director, CEO



Thank you, Cheryl. Good morning, and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies Q1 2022 quarterly results conference call and concurrent webcast. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.



Quorum is a SaaS software and services company that provides essential software to vehicle dealerships and original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, throughout North America. Our clients rely on our software for their entire dealership operations, including vehicle sales and service.



With the closing of the acquisition of Accessible Accessories subsequent to the end of the quarter, at least one of our software solutions is now deployed to