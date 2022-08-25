Aug 25, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Quorum Information Technologies Q2 2022 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Maury Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer. You may begin.



Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Chris. Good morning and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies Q2 2022 quarterly results conference call and concurrent webcast. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.



Quorum is a North American SaaS software and services company, providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, rely on for their operations.



Our dealership clients rely on our software for their entire operations. A combination of purposeful product investment and four strategic acquisitions in the last five years has given Quorum a uniquely integrated product suite of 12